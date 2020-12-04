Prabhas likely to consolidate his standing as a pan-India star with his upcoming movies, feel trade analysts

A section of the Telugu media had recently reported that there is limited buzz around actor Prabhas’ upcoming movies as they have been announced one after the other. Trade analysts, however, feel that the speculation is not justified as he has a bright future.

Speaking to DH, trade analyst LM Kaushik says that ‘Darling’ might emerge as a bonafide pan-India star due to his selection of films.

“All of Prabhas’ upcoming movies, barring Radhe Shyam, are massive projects. He has a strong market in Hindi as Saaho worked even though the content was bad,” he says.

‘Darling’ will next be seen in the previously-mentioned Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The romantic-drama, being shot in Hindi and Telugu, revolves around the concept of rebirth and has a ‘classy’ romantic track. Prabhas’ look in the film has already created a great deal of buzz among fans. He recently announced his latest movie Salaar, directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. He also has the Nag Ashwin-directed Prabhas 21 in his kitty.

Also read: Birthday special: 4 reasons why Prabhas is the 'Darling' of the masses

The film, which reportedly has shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the mythological drama Adiupurush, helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The biggies, however, might take a while to hit screens as they reportedly require extensive post-production and VFX.

Kaushik feels that Prabhas is the ‘one genuine pan-India hero we have right now’ as Rajinikanth has entered politics and might not do more than one film after the release of Annaatthe. He adds that one is likely to get an idea about Kannada actor Yash’s popularly only after the release of KGF Chapter 2.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala says that Prabhas has an impressive lineup of movies, which might exceed expectations as they feature unique combinations.

“He is doing films with different flavours. While his film with the KGF director might create a buzz in the South Indian states, Adipurush might click with the Hindi audience as it has Saif Ali Khan,” he tells DH.