Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' release date postponed to June 16 as makers seek time to fix VFX

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush will now be released on June 16 as the makers need time to fix the VFX. The team decided to rework the visuals of their big-budget movie after the first teaser was brutally thrashed by netizens over its quality of visual effects as well as its depiction of Hindu deities.

On Monday, filmmaker Om Raut took to social media to announce the new date of release of Adipurush. He said the movie's release has been postponed to June 16, 2023 as its team needs time to present a "complete visual experience" to the viewers.

The movie was earlier set for release on January 12, 2023.

"Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023," Raut said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Adipurush is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which recently won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

The multilingual period saga also features Saif Ali Khan as the 10-headed demon king called Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.

The filmmaker said the team is committed to making a film that will make the country proud.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

(With inputs from PTI)