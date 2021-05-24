Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to feature a romantic sequence set in a ship: Reports

Actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam will feature a 30 minute-long sequence set in a ship, according to multiple reports. The block is an integral part of the narrative and may appeal to those fond of 'classy' love stories. More details about the same may be revealed in the coming weeks. Radhe Shyam is touted to be a romantic drama and revolves around the timeless love story of two young lovers. It features Prabhas in a youthful new avatar, which is a complete departure from his look in the Baahubali saga. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual is likely to cater to the classes rather than the masses.



Also Read | 'Radhe Shyam' teaser: 4 key takeaways from the 'first glimpse' of the Prabhas-starrer

Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. The Aravinda Sametha star will be seen in a graceful vintage look in the biggie, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. Many feel that her chemistry with the mass hero will be a highlight of Radhe Shyam. The cast includes Krishnam Raju, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Murali Sharma.



Music is likely to be an important part of the narrative. Manan Bhardwaj recently revealed that he has composed a song for the Hindi version of the film, which describes an 'unusual situation'.



Radhe Shyam is slated to hit the screens on July 30.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the professional front. He is working on the actioner Salaar, which marks his first collaboration with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. The biggie reportedly features him in a double role, It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and is an important release for her.



Prabhas has agreed to play Lord Ram in the mythological Adipurush, directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut. It stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist 'Lankesh' and marks his Tollywood debut. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The Saaho star also has a film with Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in his kitty.