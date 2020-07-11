Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ to have multiple music directors?

The eagerly-awaited first look poster of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, which was released on Friday (July 10), has created a fair deal of buzz among fans for all the right reasons. It features ‘Darling’ in a classy new avatar, which does full justice to his star status. The poster, however, does not reveal the name of the music director. A few websites had previously reported that M Ghibran, Amit Trivedi and Justin Prabhakaran were being considered for the biggie, However, as no name is mentioned on the first look poster, many feel that the team is yet to take a decision on the matter.

Interestingly, the makers of Prabhas’ previous movie Saaho too had refrained from announcing the name of the music director till the last minute. The soundtrack ultimately proved to be a multi-composer affair. It remains to be seen whether Radhe Shyam too goes down a similar route. Either way, the music will be an important aspect of the movie and might determine its prospects in the long run.

Also Read: Prabhas 20 titled 'Radhe Shyam': First look poster out

Radhe Shyam, directed by ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic-drama and has a reincarnation theme, The film features Prabhas in a new getup, which is touted to be its ‘X factor’. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual stars Pooja Hegde as the heroine and marks her first collaboration with the Baahubali actor.

Radhe Shyam has been shot in exotic locations and has an international feel. It reportedly has a soft romantic track as opposed to a massy one. The flick is also unlikely to feature too many action sequences.

Nearly 70 per cent of the film has been completed and the remaining portions will be wrapped up when the Covid-19 situation improves. Radhe Shyam is slated to hit screens next year.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has already finalised his next movie. The mass hero will be teaming up with Nag Ashwin for Prabhas 21 after wrapping up Radhe Shyam.