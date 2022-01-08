Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to premiere on OTT with Pay-per-view model? Here's what we know

Actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam was slated to hit the screens on January 14 but that did not happen as the makers postponed it due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the latest reports, the film might release on OTT under the Pay-per-view (PPV) model if the situation does not improve. That said, the producers are yet to issue an official statement about the same. Moreover, the announcement made while pushing back the release date said 'we will see you in cinemas soon'. Based on what is known so far, it appears that one will receive clarity on its status only once the Covid situation improves.

The PPV model is still in its nascent stages in India. Radhe, starring Salman Khan, was the first major Hindi movie to take that route. It opened to a thunderous response last Eid, garnering nearly 4.2 million views on the opening day. The biggie, however, fell prey to piracy, which affected its performance. Radhe Shyam can't afford such as thing as it will be Prabhas' first release in nearly three years.

The Radha Krishna Kumar film is touted to be a romantic drama, which revolves around a heartthrob's search for 'flirtationship'. It stars Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro, as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. She once revealed that the film's romantic scenes will cater to a class audience. While the plot has been kept under wraps, the trailer suggests that it will have a period setting and emotional scenes. The cast includes Sathyaraj, Bhagyashree and Sachin Khedekar.

Radhe Shyam has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The makers have separate composers for both versions. The perception is that they took the decision as Saaho's songs failed to click with the Telugu audience as they had a distinct Bollywood flavour.