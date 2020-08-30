Prabhas thanks fans for their support as 'Saaho' completes a year

Prabhas is arguably one of the biggest and sought-after mass heroes in the film industry. The pan-India sensation enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and intelligent selection of roles. 'Darling' took to Instagram to thank fans for supporting the 'monster hit' Saaho, which completed one year on Sunday. He also shared a photo in which he is seen in a stylish avatar.

Saaho, directed by young filmmaker Sujeeth, was an action-thriller that featured 'Baahubali' in a new avatar that clicked well with fans due to its rich look and feel. The film, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, under-performed at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office but did well in the Hindi belt. It featured Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marked her Tollywood debut. The cast included names such as Jackie Shroff, Prakash Belawadi, Murali Sharma, Chunky Panday and Arun Vijay.

The biggie revolved around what happens when a tycoon is killed in an 'accident' and featured quite a few gripping action scenes.

Coming back to Prabhas, he will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Mirchi actor. It is touted to be a romantic-drama and reportedly has a reincarnation theme. Radhe Shyam is slated to hit screens in 2021,

Prabhas will soon be beginning work on the Nag Ashwin-helmed Prabhas 21, which marks Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's Tollywood debut. It is likely to explore the concept of the 'inner God' and has shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari that featured Chiranjeevi-Sridevi in the lead.

He also has the mythological movie Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame in his kitty. The film features him in the role of Lord Ram and is expected to have stellar visual effects. It is likely to star either Kiara Advani or Keerty Suresh as the leading lady.