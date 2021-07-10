Prabhas thanks team 'Baahubali' as the film clocks six years

Actor Prabhas has taken to Instagram tio thank the team behind Baahubali, which completed six years on Saturday, for spreading 'cinematic magic' throughout the film world. He shared a still from the flick, which created a buzz among fans.

Baahubali directed by ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli was a period drama that revolved around what happens when the protagonist learns a shocking secret about his past. It featured Prabhas in a double role and established him as a pan-India brand. The film had a star-studded cast that included Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty, Nassar and Rohini. Sridevi was to play 'Sivagami' in the biggie but that didn't happen. She was replaced by Ramya Krishnan, who impressed fans with her work in the film. Baahubali ended on a shocking note, which set the stage for its sequel. Baahubali 2 released two years later and redefined the tenets to Indian cinema.

Coming back to the present, Prabhas is going through a terrific phase on the work front. His last release Saaho emerged as a hit in the Hindi belt despite the negative reviews and established him as a 'critic proof' star. The cast included Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitiin Mukesh, Tamil star Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Chunkey Panday. He is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam, which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. It is a romantic drama and revolves around the journey of two eternal lovers. The Radha Krishna Kumar-helmed flick is likely to hit the screens sometime this year.

Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in Adipurush, helmed by Tanhaji director Om Raut. It stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh, which has garnered a fair deal of attention. Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh too are part of the cast. Prabhas also has Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan, and a film with Deepika Padukone in his kitty. There have been talks of teaming up with Siddharth Anand, the director of films such as War and Bang Bang, for a spy-thriller.