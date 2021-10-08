Prabhas to play a cop in director Sandeep Vanga's 'Spirit'?

Actor Prabhas on Thursday (October 7) confirmed via Facebook that he is set to collaborate with director Sandeep Vanga for a film titled Spirit, which garnered a fair deal of attention. The biggie is backed by T-Series and will feature the mass hero in a new avatar. While nothing much is known about the star's role in the flick, the grapevine suggests that he plays a cop in the Arjun Reddy helmer's latest magnum opus. This speculation stems from the fact that the title poster/logo features two stars similar to the ones seen on a police officer's uniform. One is likely to get clarity on the storyline and Prabhas' role in the coming months.

Also Read | Do you know Prabhas wanted to skip 'Baahubali 2' promotions?

Vanga made his directorial debut with the 2017 release Arjun Reddy, which emerged as a big hit due to its bold content. He later remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, which set the box office on fire. It remains to be seen whether Spirit lives up to the standards set by his previous films. It will, either way, on on the floors only after Vanga wraps up his upcoming and second Hindi movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. It reportedly has a dark and violent storyline and is a complete departure from the Roy star's previous movies.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which revolves around the 'timeless love story' of two lovers. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist and is her first movie with the Baahubali hero. The flick will hit the screens this Sankranti.

Prabhas plays Lord Ram in Adipurush, an adaptation of The Ramayana,. It is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and has an impressive cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The Mirchi actor also has Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan, and Nag Ashwin's latest movie Project K in his kitty.