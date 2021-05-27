Prabhas to play a key role in 'Mission Impossible 7'? Director reacts to the reports

A few websites recently reported that pan-India star Prabhas has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming Hollywood biggie Mission Impossible 7, which created a buzz among movie buffs. The director has now reacted to the rumours.

Responding to a 'die-hard fan', he said that he has never even met the Baahubali hero. The filmmaker, however, referred to him as a 'very talented man'.

While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021

Mission Impossible 7 is touted to be a spy-thriller and features veteran action- hero Tom Cruise in the lead. The film is a follow-up to Fallout, which hit the screens in 2018. It has a star-studded cast that includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and the Other Half actor Henry Czerny. This is the third film in the series to be directed by McQuarrie as he had wielded the microphone for Rogue Nation and Fallout.



Mission Impossible 7 is slated to release in theatres next year.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in Saaho. He is awaiting the release of the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film has been directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar and revolves around the love story of two young lovers. It is likely to hit the screens on July 30, alongside Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

'Darling' will be seen playing Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The film is an adaptation of Ramayana and celebrates the 'victory of good over evil'. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Ujda Chaman actor Sunny Singh. Prabhas will also be seen in an intense avatar in Salaar, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and will hit the screens next year. The Mirchi hero also has a film with Deepika Padukone in his kitty. It will be directed by Nag Ashwin and may have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.