Prabhas to play two distinct characters in 'Salaar'?

Pan-India star Prabhas is likely to essay two distinct roles--a mechanic and an aged man-- in his upcoming film Salaar, according to a report carried by Tollywood.net. If things go as planned, this will be a first for 'Darling' as he has never played an elderly character in his career.

Salaar is being directed by Prashant Neel, who wielded the microphone for the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF, and may prove to be a gamechanger for him. The film is expected to feature several action sequences and satisfy the masses. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Baahubali hero. She reportedly plays a journalist in the film. The buzz is that 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi is being considered for a key role in the film but this is yet to be confirmed.

Salaar is expected to hit the screens next year.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar-directed movie revolves around the journey of two lovers and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. It is slated to hit the screens on July 30.

Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. It stars Saif Ali Khan as the villain 'Lankesh' and marks his Tollywood debut. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film landed in trouble when the Race hero said that it would show the 'humane' said of Ravan. The issue was resolved when Saif apologised for his remarks and clarified that Adipurush would highlight the 'victory of good over evil'

Prabhas will also be teaming up with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone for a fantasy drama being referred to as Prabhas 21. It is being helmed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame and is the biggest project of his career.