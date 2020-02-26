Prabhas to star in Nag Ashwin's next

Prabhas to star in 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin's next

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 26 2020, 13:50pm ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 13:53pm ist
Actor Prabhas at the Saaho press meet in Bengaluru. (Credit: PTI photo)

 Tollywood superstar Prabhas will star in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's next movie, which will also mark the celebration of 50 years of production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

The production house shared the announcement on Twitter via video clip.

Prabhas, who gained a pan-India fan following post the success of Baahubali franchise, is currently working on his 20th film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20.

The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV Creations.

His last release was Saaho. 

