Prabhas to team up with director Sudha Kongara for a movie: Reports

Pan-India star Prabhas may soon collaborate with ace filmmaker Sudha Kongara for a movie, according to multiple reports. The director enjoys a strong fan following due to her realistic yet commercial brand of storytelling. The general feeling is that she might help 'Darling' evolve as a performer if the two do indeed join hands.

Sudha became the talk of the town when she collaborated with R Madhavan for the Hindi-Tamil bilingual Saala Khadoos/Irudhi Suttru, which received rave reviews from critics. She also helmed its Telugu remake Guru, starring 'Victory' Venkatesh in the lead. Last year, Sudha hit the jackpot with Soorarai Pottru. The Suriya-starrer released directly on Amazon Prime Video and emerged as a 'digital blockbuster'. It was inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath and proved to be a gamechanger for 'Nadippin Nayakan'. The cast included Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and 'Collection King' Mohan Babu.

The inside talk is that the response to the film has made her a sought-after name in the industry.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar-helmed movie revolves around the journey of two passionate lovers. It is slated to hit the screens on July 30 but that may not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. He will be seen playing Lord Ram in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana. It has a stellar cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Prabhas will also be teaming up with Deepika Padukone for a fantasy drama to be helmed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. He will be continuing his tryst with pan-India content with the action-packed Salaar, slated to hit the screens next year. It is being directed by maverick filmmaker Prashant Neel, who wielded the microphone for the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF.