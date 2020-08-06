Prabhas to team up with top production house for a mythological drama?

Actor Prabhas is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most bankable names in the film industry. The pan-India hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work and charismatic personality. According to a report carried by Pinkvilla, the face of the Baahubali series is set to collaborate with the leading Bollywood production banner T-Series for a mythological drama shot against a budget of around Rs 300 crore.

The biggie is likely to feature intense action scenes and top-notch production values. If things go as planned, the magnum opus will be Prabhas’ first movie made specifically for the Hindi audience. It is, however, likely to be dubbed in Telugu and Tamil to capitalise on the actor’s popularity.

Prabhas’ film with the production house is, however, likely to go on the floors only after he wraps up his pending projects. He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame. The film, previously known as Prabhas 20, is a romantic-drama and marks the Saaho star’s first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. Only 40 per cent of the film has been wrapped up and the remaining portions will be filmed once the Covid-19 situation improves.

After wrapping up Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be turning his attention to Prabhas 21, helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. The film, which reportedly revolves around the concept of the ‘inner god’, features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The film will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The buzz is that Prabhas 21 has shades of the Chiranjeevi-Sridevi starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990), which has piqued the curiosity