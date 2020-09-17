Prabhas' uber-cool new avatar breaks the internet

It is no secret that Prabhas is one of the biggest and most bankable actors in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero became a pan-India brand with the Baahubali series, adding a new dimension to his career. He followed it up with action-packed Saaho that exceeded expectations in the Hindi belt despite receiving lacklustre reviews, proving that the 40-year-old is a 'critic-proof' star.

'Darling is back in the limelight with his uber-cool new look, which has broken the internet for all the right reasons. He looks stylish and charming in his latest avatar, giving a section of the audience a reason to rejoice.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is set to turn his attention to the eagerly-awaited Radhe Shyam. The film, helmed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna, has piqued curiosity as it marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The biggie is touted to be a romantic drama with a reincarnation theme and is being shot in exotic locations. It is likely to feature a classy romantic track as opposed to a massy one.

The Mirchi actor will also be teaming up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for a 'pan-world' movie being referred to as Prabhas 21. The film, featuring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, revolves around the concept of the 'inner God' and reportedly has shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari that featured Chiranjeevi-Sridevi as the lead pair.

Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Rama in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Adipurush, backed by T-Series. The biggie is an adaptation of the Ramayana and will be helmed by Om Raut of Tanaji fame. The magnum opus stars Saif Ali Khan as 'Lankesh' and marks his Tollywood debut. The buzz is that Keerty Suresh and Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani are being considered for the role of Sita. Tollywood legend Krishnam Raju too might be a part of the movie, which is likely to hit screens in 2022.