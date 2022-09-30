Prabhas unveils his look as Lord Ram from 'Adipurush'

Prabhas unveils his look as Lord Ram from 'Adipurush'

Prabhas shared a glimpse into the world of 'Adipurush', a big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 30 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 22:44 ist
Poster of actor Prabhas as Lord Ram in the upcoming film 'Adipurush'. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Prabhas on Friday shared his first look as Lord Ram from the multilingual period saga Adipurush, directed by Om Raut.

Prabhas shared a glimpse into the world of Adipurush, a big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

"Aarambh," the Baahubali star wrote in the caption of the poster.

A muscular Prabhas, dressed in armour as Lord Ram, is seen aiming his arrow at the sky as lightning strikes and thundering waves splash the shore.

The 42-year-old actor also invited fans for the on-ground release of the poster and teaser of Adipurush on Sunday in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

"Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct 2 at 7:11 PM!" he further wrote in the post.

Touted as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil", Adipurush features Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh.

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D.

Entertainment News
Prabhas

