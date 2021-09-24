Prabhas urges fans to watch Naga Chaitanya's 'Love Story' in theatres

Actor Prabhas took to Facebook on Thursday (September 23) to wish the makers of Love Story good luck for the film's release and urged fans to watch it in theatres. He said that it is encouraging to see it hit the screens after the Covid-19 pandemic as it has the potential to bring back the 'golden days'.

Love Story is touted to be a romantic drama and revolves around the journey of a couple. Dance is an important part of the narrative. It has been directed by Sekar Kammula, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as Leader and Fidaa, and features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair. The cast includes Rao Ramesh, Devayani and Posani Murali Krishna. It received mixed reviews with critics praising the performances but criticising the lengthy runtime.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on Adipurush. The film is an adaptation of The Ramayana and features him in the role of Lord Ram. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The biggie is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and is touted to be a gamechanger for him. It is slated to hit the screens next year.

He will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone, the star of popular Bollywood blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Padmavat, in Nag Ashwin's Project K. He has teamed up with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel for Salaar, a 'massy' action drama. The film stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. Prabhas is also awaiting the release of the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, slated to release in theatres this Sankranti. The flick has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around the story of two passionate lovers. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist and is her first outing with the Baahubali hero.