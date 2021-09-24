Prabhas urges fans to watch 'Love Story'

Prabhas urges fans to watch Naga Chaitanya's 'Love Story' in theatres

The film hit the screens on September 23, receiving mixed reviews

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 24 2021, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 10:36 ist
Actor Prabhas. Credit: Facebook/Prabhas

Actor Prabhas took to Facebook on Thursday (September 23) to wish the makers of Love Story good luck for the film's release and urged fans to watch it in theatres. He said that it is encouraging to see it hit the screens after the Covid-19 pandemic as it has the potential to bring back the 'golden days'. 

Love Story is touted to be a romantic drama and revolves around the journey of a couple. Dance is an important part of the narrative. It has been directed by Sekar Kammula, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as Leader and Fidaa, and features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair. The cast includes Rao Ramesh, Devayani and Posani Murali Krishna. It received mixed reviews with critics praising the performances but criticising the lengthy runtime. 

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on Adipurush. The film is an adaptation of The Ramayana and features him in the role of Lord Ram. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The biggie is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and is touted to be a gamechanger for him. It is slated to hit the screens next year.

He will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone, the star of popular Bollywood blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Padmavat, in Nag Ashwin's Project K. He has teamed up with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel for Salaar, a 'massy' action drama. The film stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. Prabhas is also awaiting the release of the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, slated to release in theatres this Sankranti. The flick has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around the story of two passionate lovers. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist and is her first outing with the Baahubali hero. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

love story
Sai Pallavi
Prabhas
Telugu
Tollywood
naga chaitanya
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

DH Toon | 'Gambling is a bad habit!'

DH Toon | 'Gambling is a bad habit!'

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - Sept 24, 2021

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - Sept 24, 2021

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

 