Prakash Jha introduces app for auditions

The lockdown has forced the entertainment industry to rethink their old ways. With the pandemic restricting the avenues to showcase their talent, Prakash Jha is introducing an app called 'Chhupe Rustam', for Indian entertainers to put forward their talents.

His team said 'Chhupe Rustam' will the first app-based platform of its kind in the country. A press release in this regard said that the platform will make talent scalable and be readily accessible for everyone. The app hopes to cut down on the serpentine queues outside casting agencies for Bollywood.

Commenting on the app launch, Prakash Jha said, “A wide gap still exists for professionals who are into 9 to 5 jobs and cannot stand in long queues or slog hard for auditions but are extremely talented. In small towns and rural India, youngsters strive for a sustainable income, so their talent takes a backseat, and travelling all the way to Mumbai without a career backup is a big deal. Their dreams and aspirations often die due to lack of a relevant platform."

The app will have acting, singing and dancing contests. Interested people can upload their videos from homes and win prizes. The app will not charge its users any fee. The app is segmented into acting, singing and dancing sections. Based on user preferences, trending videos can be browsed. The app is now available on both Google Play Store and iOS app store.