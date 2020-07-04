Prashanth Neel shares a special photo ahead of ‘KGF’ Telugu TV premiere, Yash fans thrilled

Noted director Prashanth Neel, on Friday (July 3), shared a photo on Instagram in which he seen engaging in a friendly chat with Sandalwood hero Yash. The two appear to be getting along like a house on fire, much to the delight of their fans.

Prashanth-Yash became the talk of the town when the pan-India biggie KGF (2018) emerged as a runaway hit at the box office, receiving rave reviews from all corners. The film revolved around the exploits of ‘Rocky Bhai’ and proved to be a treat for the aam aadmi. It featured quite a few cool dialogues, which added a new dimension to its mass appeal.

Shot against a grand budget, it fared well in most markets (including the Hindi belt) and opened new avenues for Kannada cinema.

Also Read: Yash says there is no question of 'KGF Chapter 2' skipping theatrical release

The Telugu version of the movie is set to have its world TV premiere on a popular channel this Sunday (July 5)

Meanwhile, Prashanth and Yash will soon be resuming work on KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to KGF. The film is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part, which makes it an important release for all concerned. The ‘Rocking Star’ reportedly has a longer role in the biggie when compared to KGF. The cast includes Upendra actress Raveena Tandon and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. ‘Baba’ had, some time ago, revealed that he is looking forward to making his Kannada debut with magnum opus.

A few websites had recently reported that KGF Chapter 2 would get a digital-only release, as opposed to a theatrical one, amid the Covid-19 crisis. Yash, however, dismissed the rumours and said that the film has been designed for a ‘big-screen experience’

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to hit screens in October.