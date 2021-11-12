'Premam Poojyam' review: A heart-touching love story

'Premam Poojyam' review: A heart-touching love story

The filmmaker redefines love with a stand against violence and force in receiving this trait

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 12 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 16:56 ist
Shot in Vietnam and Mudigere, 'lover boy' Prem's 'Premam Poojyam' releases today. Credit: IANS

Premam Poojyam

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Dr Raghavendra BS

Cast: Prem Kumar, Brinda Acharya, Aindrita Ray, Master Anand, Sadhu Kokila

Rating: 3.5/5

'Premam Poojyam' (PP), a routine but realistic story of two young medical practitioners, is a visually pleasing romantic film.

The Kannada film industry has had some romantic classics like 'Geetha' (1981), 'Bandhana' (1984), 'Olavina Udugore' (1987), 'Hrudaya Haadithu' (1991), 'Beladingala Baale' (1995), 'Nammoora Mandara Hoove' (1996) and 'Mungaru Male' (2006). Each of these films, with tragic climaxes and evergreen songs, continue to haunt the audience. 

'PP' tries to be one such classic and its attempt must be appreciated. With no double entendres, violence and skin show, the film is a family entertainer.

The filmmaker redefines love with a stand against violence and force in receiving this trait. Get what you deserve, not what you desire is the film's message. It's interesting to see the protagonist not even touch his lady love.

The film keeps you engaged and ends with a heart-touching climax. With a shorter run time (its 173 minutes), 'PP' could have been a better experience.

'PP' isn't without flaws. Aindrita Ray's character has no relevance. Malavika's story in the climax needed a sense of completion. 

The director has scored the background music and the title song is impressive. 'PP' is a visually stunning effort. The fluid movement of the camera by Naveen, capturing fog, lush green landscape, valley, hillocks, drizzling, waterfalls and the sunlight is striking. This is a film that is worth your ticket.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Premam Poojyam
Entertainment News
Entertainment
Kannada Film Industry

What's Brewing

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

 