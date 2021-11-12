'Premam Poojyam' review: A heart-touching love story

Premam Poojyam

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Dr Raghavendra BS

Cast: Prem Kumar, Brinda Acharya, Aindrita Ray, Master Anand, Sadhu Kokila

Rating: 3.5/5

'Premam Poojyam' (PP), a routine but realistic story of two young medical practitioners, is a visually pleasing romantic film.

The Kannada film industry has had some romantic classics like 'Geetha' (1981), 'Bandhana' (1984), 'Olavina Udugore' (1987), 'Hrudaya Haadithu' (1991), 'Beladingala Baale' (1995), 'Nammoora Mandara Hoove' (1996) and 'Mungaru Male' (2006). Each of these films, with tragic climaxes and evergreen songs, continue to haunt the audience.

'PP' tries to be one such classic and its attempt must be appreciated. With no double entendres, violence and skin show, the film is a family entertainer.

The filmmaker redefines love with a stand against violence and force in receiving this trait. Get what you deserve, not what you desire is the film's message. It's interesting to see the protagonist not even touch his lady love.

The film keeps you engaged and ends with a heart-touching climax. With a shorter run time (its 173 minutes), 'PP' could have been a better experience.

'PP' isn't without flaws. Aindrita Ray's character has no relevance. Malavika's story in the climax needed a sense of completion.

The director has scored the background music and the title song is impressive. 'PP' is a visually stunning effort. The fluid movement of the camera by Naveen, capturing fog, lush green landscape, valley, hillocks, drizzling, waterfalls and the sunlight is striking. This is a film that is worth your ticket.