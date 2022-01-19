Prime Video announces animated anthology show 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical'

Prime Video announces animated anthology show

The animated show will premiere all episodes on March 4 on the streamer

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 19 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 15:52 ist
The Boys Presents: Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures. Credit: Twitter Screengrab/@TheBoysTV

Prime Video on Wednesday announced an eight-episode animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which is set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys.

The episode, 12-14 minutes, and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by stars such as Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

The Boys, an anti-superhero show, is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

