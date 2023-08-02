Prime Video announces new docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind', sets premiere for August 18

Prime Video on Wednesday announced their upcoming docu-series on singer-rapper AP Dhillon titled, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind.

The musician, whose full name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, is known for chartbuster tracks such as Brown Munde, Insane and Excuses, among others.

The unscripted Amazon Original series will showcase the humble beginnings of the self-made Indo-Canadian musician from Gurdaspur in Punjab to his rapid ascent in the music industry, and his association with Run-Up Records (Canadian record label), as their hit songs transformed Dhillon into a global icon.

Also Read | Hollywood writers, studios to restart talks after 3-month stand-off

The docu-series will feature a combination of Dhillon’s personal accounts and his interviews with his close-knit circle of family and friends.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said through this series they are diving into the world of Punjabi hip-hop.

"Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring. ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ is the first ever docuseries to dive into the dynamic world of Punjabi hip-hop and explore the origins of one the most prominent faces of the musical zeitgeist we’re currently witnessing,” Purohit said in a statement.

The four-part docuseries is produced by Passion Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records,

Amy Foster, executive producer, PASSION Pictures, said they hope the series will inspire young people.

"AP Dhillon is an icon of our times and a legend in the making. His is a story of grit and determination, friendship and brotherhood, and staying true to your own creative vision at any cost,” Foster said.

Erik Barmack, executive producer, Wild Sheep Content, added through the series they are excited to bring out the enigma and journey of Dhillon, which has struck a chord among audiences world over.

“AP Dhillon and the entire team at Run-Up Records have redefined Punjabi music and put it on the global map like never before. It has been an exciting ride and I am glad to have partnered with Prime Video for this,” Barmack said.

The docu-series will premiere in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on August 18.