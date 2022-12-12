Prime Video announces premiere date for 'Half Pants Full Pants'

Prime Video announced the premiere of its latest comedy-drama, Half Pants Full Pants on December 16.

The eight-episode light-hearted series showcases joyful moments from one’s childhood and promises to be a delightful nostalgic ride. Produced by OML Studios and directed by VK Prakash, the series stars child actors Ashwanth Ashokkumar and Kartik Vijan along with Ashish Vidyarthi and Sonali Kulkarni.

calling out to the dreamer within you to get lost in Anand's ever-changing dreamscapes 🤩#HalfPantsFullPantsOnPrime, Dec 16 pic.twitter.com/Lxyd5XmcEH — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 12, 2022

Adapted from Anand Suspi’s book, Half Pants Full Pants is set in a small town in South India, before the age of the internet and mobiles, where the adventurous and ambitious seven-year-old boy Anand aka Dabba lives. He along with his friend, the obedient and well-mannered Giddi go on adventures that will warm audiences’ hearts and make them miss the good old simple days of mischief and innocence.

“Half Pants Full Pants is an experience that takes us back to a simpler time when life was untouched by technology and yet sparkling with wonder. Through the story of Dabba, his family and friends the series captures the magic of childhood in a period without phones or the internet - an unhurried pace of life that we often yearn for," said director VK Prakash about the series.

“The cast and crew unanimously gravitated towards telling this story because of its simplicity and innocence. We cannot wait to share this with the world,” the director concluded.

“We are extremely excited to associate with Prime Video for this series and take it to audiences across the world. Half Pants Full Pants is a wholesome show that will resonate with viewers because of its universal theme of exploring childhood nostalgia in the 1980s," said Akansh Gaur, Creative Head of OTT Content, OML Entertainment.

Half Pants Full Pants will premiere on December 16 on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.