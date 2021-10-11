Prithviraj is someone I have seen evolve, Mammootty's a man we look up to: Unni Mukundan

Actor Unni Mukundan says that he enjoyed working with Prithviraj in the recently-released movie Bhramam as he admires the A-lister's body of work and can relate to him.

"He has a great deal of clarity about whatever he does and it is a joy to watch him work. I have seen him evolve and want to do the type of things he has does professionally," he told DH.

Bhramam, directed by cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, is a remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun and revolves around the life of a 'blind' piano player. It features Unni in the role of a cop and is one of the biggest releases of his career. The film, a thriller with elements of dark comedy, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 7, receiving mixed reviews. The flick stars Raashi Khanna, who previously acted in the Malayalam movie Villain and Mamta Mohandas as the female protagonists.

"I interacted with Mamta and enjoyed the experience. I, however, did not get to meet Raashi too much. That said, I heard from the team that she is a committed person," added the star.

This interestingly is not Unni's first film with an A-lister as he previously acted alongside Mammootty in Bombay March 12, which released in theatres in 2011. The two later collaborated for the 2019 biggie Mamangam,

"Every experience is different. Mammootty is clearly someone I look up to," said the actor.

Unni, who made his Mollywood debut with Bombay March 12, rose to fame with his work in the comedy-drama Mallu Singh. He carved a niche for himself with films such as Son of Alexander, Janatha Garage and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Bhaagaamathie. The actor hopes to keep the momentum going with his upcoming movies Khiladi and the Prithviraj-directed Bro Daddy. The star also plans to act in Hindi movies.

"Bollywood is doing great work. I would love to do a Hindi film if a good script comes my way," added the actor.

