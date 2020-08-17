Prithviraj Sukumaran to star in 1st virtually shot film

Prithviraj Sukumaran to star in India's 1st movie shot 'completely in virtual production'

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Aug 17 2020, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 14:48 ist
South star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday announced that he is set to feature in a multilingual project touted to be India's first film to be "shot completely in virtual production".

With concept and direction by Gokulraj Baskar, the as-yet-untitled movie will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Sukumaran, 37, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film, which features him as a warrior.

"This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates!" the actor wrote.

The coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown has forced theatres to remain shut since March and also put a halt in film and TV shoots across India.

Though many short films were made during the lockdown, the Sukumaran-starrer claims to be the first movie which would be shot entirely under a virtual production.

The actor-producer will be next seen in the Malayalam survival drama, "Aadujeevitham".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prithviraj Sukumaran
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

 