Prithviraj's 'Bro Daddy' to skip a theatrical release? Here's what the actor has to say

Malayalam actor Prithviraj's upcoming movie Bro Daddy might release on a streaming platform and not in theatres if the Covid-19 situation in Kerala doesn't improve in the coming months. During a press conference in Dubai, the Cold Case actor said that he is 'not adamant' about it releasing in theatres as it hasn't been designed for a big-screen experience.
His comments come at a time when the 'OTT revolution has opened new avenues for the Malayalam film industry. Films such as CU Soon and Malik were released digitally and garnered a fair deal of attention. Prithvi tried to make an impact in the digital space with his film Cold Case, which skipped a theatrical release, but things did not go as planned as the flick failed to live up to expectations. He redeemed himself when his next release Kuruthi, a thriller with socio-political undertones clicked with a section of the audience.
Bro Daddy is Prithviraj's second film as director and reunites him with Mohanlal, who starred in his maiden directorial venture. It is touted to be a fun drama with commercial elements and will cater to the family audience. The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena and Lalu Alex. Prithviraj plays a key role in the movie. Most portions of the film were shot in Hyderabad due to Covid-19 restrictions in Kerala.
Prithviraj, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be resume work on Aadujeevitham, co-starring Amala Paul. Major portions of the film will be shot in Algeria during a 40-day schedule. The team will then film scenes in India. He will also be seen in Bhramam, the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun. It has been directed by Ravi K Chandran and features Raashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas as the leading ladies. The movie is slated to release digitally in most territories
