Priya Anand to act opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in 'James'

Powerhouse performer Priya Anand, who enjoys a decent fan following across industries, is set to romance 'Powerstar' Puneeth Rajkumar in the eagerly-awaited James much to the delight of countless fans.

Speaking to the Times of India, the Fukrey star said that she is excited about reuniting with her Raajakumara co-star for a family-entertainer. She also revealed that her dog will be a part of a few scenes.

"I am excited to join the set and share screen space with Puneeth once again, as people loved our pair in Raajakumara. Interestingly, this time my pet dog will join me in a few scenes in the film, which is something to look forward to," she added.

Priya entered Sandalwood with the 2017 release Raajakumara, adding a new dimension to her career. The film, featuring plenty of commercial elements, emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews from fans. Her chemistry with 'Appu' proved to be a highlight of the movie, making it a memorable affair for all concerned.

She subsequently acted opposite Ganesh in the Prashant Raj-helmed Orange, which made a decent impact at the box office. The film became the first Kannada movie to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video and this established it as a landmark release for the industry. It remains to be seen whether James helps Priya score another hit in Sandalwood.

Meanwhile, the Ko Antey Koti heroine is busy on the work front. She was last seen in Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film, featuring actor Vikram's son Dhruv in the lead, did reasonably well at the box office despite not being able to match the standards set by the original version.

Priya will soon be seen in the Kannada biggie RDX, co-starring Shivarajkumar. 'Nandini' also has the Tamil comedy-drama Sumo in her kitty. The release dates of these movies are likely to be announced once the Covid-19 situation improves.

