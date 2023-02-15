Priyanka Chopra gives love a second chance in 'Love Again' trailer

Priyanka Chopra gives love a 2nd chance in 'Love Again'

Priyanka's pop-star husband, American singer-actor Nick Jonas also appears in a cameo in the film

  Feb 15 2023
Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in a poster for the upcoming film 'Love Again'. Credit: Twitter/@priyankachopra

The makers of Love Again starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan dropped the trailer of the film on the occasion of Valentine's Day and promised a complete love-filled ride.

It tells the tale of a grieving Priyanka who gives love another chance after a loss. Priyanka's American pop-star husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a cameo in the film as they share an awkward kiss.

The trailer starts with a glimpse of Priyanka as Mira, who struggles to move on with her life after the death of her boyfriend. She keeps sending texts to the old number, which is now being used by Sam, on his new work phone.

Also Read | Anurag Basu to direct biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik

Rob, who is a journalist, gets fascinated by Mira's honest and heartbroken texts as she opens up about her old wounds. Rob and Mira cross paths at an opera night and hit it off, but Rob is scared to open up about his feelings towards her.

Love Again, directed by Jim Strouse, is slated to release in theatres on May 12, 2023. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled 'Text for You'.

