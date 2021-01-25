Priyanka Chopra Jonas starts work on new show 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas begins work on Amazon series 'Citadel'

Last January, Amazon had announced "Citadel", a multi-series franchise with local productions being simultaneously made in Italy, India and Mexico

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jan 25 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 18:41 ist

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday said she has started work on Amazon Studios series "Citadel", produced by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Chopra Jonas, who appeared in the recently released Netflix film "The White Tiger", shared the news on Instagram.

"New day, new job #Citadel Happy Monday," the actor captioned the photo of herself from her car.

Last January, Amazon had announced "Citadel", a multi-series franchise with local productions being simultaneously made in Italy, India and Mexico.

Chopra Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden are headlining the American version. Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as "Skyscraper" and "Papillon", is also part of the show.

Described as an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre, "Citadel" will be executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Chopra Jonas, 38, has also wrapped shooting of rom-com feature film "Text For You".

The actor will also be seen in sci-fi film "The Matrix 4" and is co-producing "Sangeet", an unscripted series, with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

She is also set to produce a film with Amazon on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

priyanka chopra jonas
Amazon Prime
Entertainment
Hollywood

What's Brewing

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 