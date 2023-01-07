Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosts ‘Last Film Show’ screening for Academy members in LA

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a special screening of Last Film Show, India’s official entry for the 2023 Oscars, in Los Angeles.

The Gujarati-language film has been shortlisted by the Academy for the best international feature film award at the 95th Academy Awards.

The screening event was attended by the film's lead star Bhavin Rabari, director Pan Nalin, producer Dheer Momaya and a host of Academy members.

Producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Momaya as well as Nalin said they were touched by Chopra's support for their film.

“We are very moved that she extended her support to Last Film Show by hosting this screening. The team was most thrilled by how much she loved the film, especially the performances of the child actors,” the trio said in a statement.

According to the Academy’s official website, Last Film Show will compete with 14 films, including Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), and Close (Belgium).

The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24 and the final awards ceremony will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Only three Indian films in Oscar history have found mention in the top five of the international film (formerly called foreign language) category: Lagaan (2001), Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Mother India (1957).

Titled Chhello Show in Gujarati, the coming-of-age drama is set in a remote village and follows the story of a nine-year-old boy who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema when he bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching movies from the projection booth.

The film was released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US and by Roy Kapur Films in India. Orange Studios is releasing the film in France, while Shochiku Studios and Medusa are bringing it to Japanese and Italian cinemas respectively.