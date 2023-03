Priyanka Chopra Jonas lands in Mumbai with family

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in Mumbai on Friday along with her family members - husband Nick Jonas, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and mother Madhu Chopra. As she came out of the VIP area of the Mumbai airport, the actress waved to the media and paparazzi and also introduced her daughter to them.

While PC wore a cerise coloured outfit with a thigh high slit skirt, sneakers paired with sunglasses, her husband Nick was seen wearing a pair of denims with a sweatshirt paired with sneakers. Nick rounded up his look with a cap and sunglasses.

Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series Citadel in which she plays a spy. The series also stars Richard Madden and has been created by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame' fame.

Meanwhile, wedding bells are ringing for Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra. As per Parineeti's Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu, the actress is set to tie the knot with AAP Minister Raghav Chadha.

Earlier, the two have been spotted together at numerous occasions with Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora congratulating Raghav and Parineeti for their union through his Twitter account.