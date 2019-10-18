Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Karwa Chauth

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas and he says the actor has taught him everything about Indian traditions and customs.

The American singer shared their pictures from the occasion on his Instagram page.

On the occasion, Priyanka opted for traditional Indian look in a red saree and matching bangles, while Nick donned a kurta.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone!" he wrote in the caption.

Priyanka also shared the similar photos on her Instagram page, with the caption, "My everything. #Karwachauth"

The couple celebrated Karwa Chauth on the sidelines of Jonas Brothers concert in Pechanga Arena, San Diego.

"Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth" Priyanka wrote in another post on Instagram.

Apart from Priyanka and Nick, star couple Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others also posted pictures from the day.