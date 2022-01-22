Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy

In a surprise, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra announced the news that she and her husband Nick Jonas, who is an American singer, have welcomed a baby into their lives via surrogacy.
"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family", Priyanka wrote on her Instagram.
