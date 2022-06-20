Priyanka shares picture of Nick, daughter Malti

Priyanka shares picture of Nick, daughter Malti in matching sneakers

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared the photo of Nick standing with his back towards the camera, holding their little girl, who wore a wine coloured dress

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 20 2022, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 11:24 ist
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Malti Marie. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable photograph of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie twinning with Nick in customised shoes.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared the photograph of Nick standing with his back towards the camera, holding their little baby girl, who wore a wine coloured dress.

Malti Marie is in white sports shoes with 'MM' written on them, Nick's shoes have 'MM's Dad' written on them.

However, their faces are not visible in the picture.

The actress posted it on Monday and wrote: "Happy 1st Father's Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy.. what an amazing day to come back home. I love you.. here's to many more."

Nick shared the same picture and wrote: "First Father's Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there."

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first bundle of joy, Malti in 2022. Their daughter was born via surrogacy.
       

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

The glory of gardening

The glory of gardening

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

 