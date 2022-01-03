Producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Ekta urged those who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 03 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 15:51 ist
Producer Ekta Kapoor. Credit: Facebook/EktaKapoor

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is doing well.

The 46-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram to share her diagnosis.

"Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid pos(i)tive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves," Kapoor wrote in her post.

Earlier in the day, actor-producer John Abraham said he and his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since the second-half of last month. On Sunday, the metropolis reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload here to 7,99,520, while the city's overall death toll stood at 16,377, as per official data

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ekta Kapoor
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 