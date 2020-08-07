Producer Ramesh Taurani says he offered a film to Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death

Producer Ramesh Taurani has revealed that he offered a film to the late Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death on June 14. During an interview with Times Now, he said that he was on the verge of singing ‘Anni’ for the project but refrained from giving out more details. On being asked if he noticed something amiss during the chat, he said that he is not the right person to comment on the matter as it was a telephonic conversation. He also urged people to let the CBI ‘do its job’.

According to the MS Dhoni star’s agent Uday Singh Gauri the narration was done via a four-way conference call and things were heading in the right direction.

“I was on the call but I was just hearing because the narration was being given by Nikkhil(Advani). Nikkhil was talking, Sushant was talking and Ramesh ji was talking. He (Sushant) was asking the right questions,” he was quoted as saying.

SSR, widely considered to be one of the most promising young stars in Bollywood, died by suicide in Mumbai nearly two months ago. Following the tragedy, a section of the Twitterverse accused Bollywood biggies of trying the ‘sabotage’ the self-made star’s career. They also trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being 'products of nepotism'. The likes of Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the debate.

The case, meanwhile, took a major turn when Sushant’s father filed a complaint with the Bihar police, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of trying to grab SSR’s wealth. The Jalebi star, who was in a relationship with the 'Patna boy' at the time of his demise, soon reacted to the allegations and claimed that the ‘truth’ will prevail.

SSR, who began his Bollywood career with the sleeper hit Kai Po Che, found a foothold in the industry with well-received films like MS Dhoni and the Aamir Khan starrer PK. His last movie Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault In Our Stars, released on an OTT platform after death and emerged as a ‘digital blockbuster’