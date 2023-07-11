Production on Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree 2' begins

The shooting on the sequel of Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, started on Tuesday, the makers announced.
Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana also star in the follow-up to the hit horror comedy, which was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.
Production house Maddock Films shared the update on its official Twitter page.
Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aatank !😱
स्त्री २ filming begins!
Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!@ShraddhaKapoor @RajkummarRao #PankajTripathi @nowitsabhi @Aparshakti @amarkaushik #DineshVijan #JyotiDeshpande #NirenBhatt @sharadakarki #PoojaVijan @maddockfilms @jiostudios… pic.twitter.com/qhZyCBHdLh
— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) July 11, 2023
"Ek baar phir Chanderi mein phaila aatank! 'Stree 2' filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh - August 2024!" the banner said in the post.
Stree 2, which sees Amar Kaushik return in the director's chair, promises to bring "an array of other fresh surprises," the makers said in a press release.
Also backed by Jio Studios, the sequel is slated to be released next August.
Stree, the first film in the franchise, was set in the small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named Stree abducts men in the night during festival season.
