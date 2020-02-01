'PSPK 28': Pawan Kalyan to team up with Harish Shankar for a Mythri movie

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan is set to team up with noted director Harish Shankar for a film to be produced Mythri Movie Makers. The flick, being referred to as PSPK 28, is likely to go on the floors after the 'Power Star' wraps up his film with top director Krish. More details about the upcoming biggie will most probably be revealed in the coming days.

Mythri Movie Makers, regarded as one of the most popular banners in the industry, is going through a rather rough phase. None of its recent outings, barring Sai Dharam Tej's Chitralahari, have done too well at the box office. As such, those behind the production house will be hoping that the mass hero's popularity helps the company revive its fortunes.

Interestingly, Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan had previously collaborated for the much-loved Gabbar Singh, which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. As such, movie buffs are bound to have high expectations from their latest collaboration.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is currently working on the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, being referred to as Lawyer Saab. The Venu Sriram-directed drama, features the Jana Sena chief in the role of a vakreel and highlights that 'no means no'. It is likely to be faithful to the original version, however, it might feature some mass elements to satisfy the aam junta.

Many feel the remake has the potential to help Pawan Kalyan bounce back in style, putting the Agnyaathavaasi debacle behind him.

Once he is done with Venu Sriram's movie, PK will focus on Krish's film, which is believed to be a grand affair. Needless to say, the box office performance of these movies will affect the fate of PSPK 28. In other words, the next few months are crucial for the Attarintiki Daredi hero's die-hard fans.