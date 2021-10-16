Psychological horror appeals to me at a primal level: Barbara Hershey on 'The Manor'

Veteran actor Barbara Hershey, who has acted in cult films such as The Entity and Insidious, says that she takes up horror roles as they appeal to her at a 'primal level'. The star adds that she enjoys the mystery aspect of supernatural sagas as there are things in real life too that cannot be explained using conventional knowledge.

The actor, who has been a part of Hollywood for over four decades, adds that her love for horror and the great script encouraged her to take up the movie The Manor, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. It has been directed by Axelle Carolyn and is a part of the Blumhouse franchise.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up The Manor?

I liked the character as she is a feisty person and extremely full of energy. She really likes to have fun. Then, of course, I liked the script as it twists and turns.

Are there any similarities between you and your character?

I am very different from the character I play in the film. That said, I always walk away with some qualities/aspects of a character whenever I play it. In a way, I become a bit like that.

How did you prepare for your role in the film?

I approached her physicality as she has had a stroke. But then I had to ensure that I did not go over the top or hit the audience too hard with that aspect as the film is not about that.

You are a veteran of the horror genre.

I like psychological horror as it appeals to at a primal level and is satisfying. There's just something about getting riled up (while watching horror films) as it is a safe place to be scared. That said I am not just a horror actor.

What was the most memorable experience from the shoot?

The whole shoot was basically very memorable as the director is a horror fan. On Halloween, all of us dressed up and it was great fun as we were shooting with goblins all around us.

Do you believe in the supernatural?

I think there are things we don't understand and I really like mysteries.

What keeps you going during difficult times?

Acting is a field where we have to get hired to work so we are always at the mercy of that (system). My love for acting is the only thing that kept me going through the journey.