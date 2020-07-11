Puneeth Rajkumar feels ‘Law’ might do well in the OTT space

There’s no denying the fact that Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the biggest and most celebrated names in the Kannada film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, commendable body of work and impeccable selection of roles. ‘Appu’ is currently gearing up for the release of his latest production venture Law, which has created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience.

The film was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 crisis. Following the setback, the makers decided to release it directly on Amazon Prime Video on July 17.

During an interaction with the Times of India, Puneeth said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, He added that a film like Law might work better on an OTT platform.

Law, starring Ragini Prajwal in the lead role, is a legal-drama features a hard-hitting storyline. The Raghu Samarth-directed movie has a strong cast that includes Achyuth Kumar and Avinash. Puneeth has previously produced well-received Anant Nag starrer Kavaludaari and Mayabazar 2016, proving that he has an eye for good content. Fans are bound to have high expectations from Law.

Coming back to Puneeth, he was last seen in Natasaarvabhowma (2019) that clicked with the target audience. He will next be seen in the Yuvarathna, which features Sayyeshaa as the leading lady. He is also awaiting the release of his production venture French Biryani, slated to release on Amazon Prime Video ion July 24. The film features Danish Sait in the lead.