'Pushpa' makers remove controversial scene from Allu Arjun-starrer

The makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa' have decided to cut a controversial scene in which the lead actor touches his love interests chest in a public place

The scene raised eyebrows as it was not liked by the Telugu family audience.

The 'van scene' or 'tiffin scene' was discussed online by Allu Arjun's fans, who urged the makers to delete it to avoid offending the family audience.

Following this, the axe has fallen on the scene in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. It has been reported that the makers are to chop off the scene, and the audience would get to watch the trimmed movie from Monday in theatres.

The Sukumar-helmed movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.