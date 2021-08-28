'Pushpa' new poster: Fahadh Faasil's intensity is hard to miss

Mythri Movie Makers, one of Telugu cinema's biggest production houses, took to Twitter on Saturday to unveil Fahadh Faasil's first look from his maiden Tollywood film Pushpa much to the delight of fans. The Mollywood heartthrob plays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, a fierce IPS officer with an evil mind, in the biggie, He uses his eyes to channel the character's intensity, the hallmark of a good performer.

'FaFa' is likely to have only a handful of scenes in Pushpa. He, however, will get ample scope in its sequel. The film has been directed by Sukumar and features Allu Arjun in the lead. 'Bunny' essays the role of a lorry driver in what is the biggest project of his career. The star's raw desi look has garnered a fair deal of attention, indicating that he has a winner on the cards.

The biggie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the 'Icon Staar'. She plays the role of a government official in the film and is likely to mouth dialogues in a new dialect. Her scenes with Allu Arjun may prove to be the movie's backbone. Its music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the musician behind chartbusters such as Seeti Maar and He's a Legend. The first single Daakko Daakko Meka/Jaago Jaago Bakre has already garnered attention with its gripping presentation.

Pushpa is slated to hit the screens in December.

Fahadh, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. The actor was last seen in director Mahesh Narayanan's magnum opus Malik, which received rave reviews from critics. It had shades of Nayagan and featured the talented star in the role of a cult figure. 'FaFa' is working on the Tamil film Vikram, directed by Master helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj. He reportedly plays the role of a corrupt police officer in the flick, which marks his first collaboration with veteran actor Kamal Haasan,