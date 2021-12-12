'Pushpa' pre-release business: Will Allu Arjun's movie reach break-even in Telugu states?

Actor Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa is set to hit the screens on December 17, which has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. According to the latest reports, its pre-release business in the Telugu states stands at Rs 106 crore, which means it needs to collect a share of nearly Rs 107 crore in order to emerge as a success.

Interestingly, the theatrical rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo-- Allu Arjun's last movie-- were valued at nearly 65 crore. The Trivikram Srinivas-helmed biggie, which premiered during Sankranti, collected Rs 132 crore at the box office and emerged as a blockbuster. Bunny's stardom should help Pushpa open on a good note. It, however, might struggle to reach breakeven if the word of mouth isn't incredibly positive.

To begin with, December isn't considered to be as lucrative a month for the Telugu industry as January, which is home to Sankranti. Ruler, which premiered in December in 2019, bombed at the box office despite being a treat for the mass audience. Similarly, Antariksham and Maari 2 failed to live up to expectations in 2018.

Secondly, Pushpa's release date is far from ideal as it premieres a day after Spider-Man No Way Home. The Hollywood biggie will give it a run for its money especially in the Hyderabad region.

The pan-India movie 83 may affect its collection when it arrives in theatres on December 24. The Kabir Khan-helmed movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and revolves around India's triumph in the 1983 cricket world cup. Another factor that could go against the film is the setting.

Judging by the trailer, the film is set in the Telugu heartland. Furthermore, 'Desi' songs such as Daakko Daakko Meka and Saami Saami may not appeal to those who liked numbers such as Seetimaar and OMG Daddy.

That said, it would be premature to write off Pushpa as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo beat the odds when it outperformed Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru to set the box office on fire. Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, is an action drama that deals with smuggling. It stars Allu Arjun in the role of a lorry driver while Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest.