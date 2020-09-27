'Pushpa': Sai Pallavi to play Allu Arjun's sister in the biggie?

Tollywood hero Allu Arjun will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Pushpa, one of the most important movies of his career. The Sukumar-directed movie, which is slated to release in multiple languages, has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks the Stylish Star's first collaboration with the 'Karnataka Crush' Rashmika Mandanna.

According to a report carried by Tollywood.net, young star Sai Pallavi is likely to play Bunny's sister in Pushpa. The buzz is that it is a strong role that might click with a section of the audience, adding to the emotional quotient of the biggie. The Fidaa actress is regarded as a stellar performer, who can hold her own against top heroes. Many feel, she might add a new dimension to the film with her striking screen presence.It will also be interesting to see whether see has scenes with Rashmika, who has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the Telugu film industry.

Pushpa reportedly revolves around sandalwood smuggling and features Allu Arjun in the role of a lorry driver while Rashmika plays an officer. The movie is likely to have mass elements and a gripping climax with a twist.

The film was originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead but that did not happen as 'Prince' walked out of the project due to 'creative differences'. Following this, the team approached Allu Arjun, who gave the nod to it. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, he recently announced that he'll be teaming up with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for a movie. He also has the Sriram Venu-helmed Icon in his kitty.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Virata Parvam, co-starring Rana Daggubati. She also has Naga Chaitanya's Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, in her kitty. The buzz is that she is being considered for the role of Chiranjeevi's sister Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam but that is yet to be confirmed.