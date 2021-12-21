'Pushpa: The Rise' box office collection 4 days: Allu Arjun's movie is unstoppable

Actor Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa: The Rise, which hit the screens on December 17, collected an impressive Rs Rs 53.98 crore in the Telugu states during its first three days. The film stayed strong at the box office on Monday (December 20) much to the delight of fans. Initial estimates suggest the day 4 collection will be around Rs 10 crore provided the film does well in the evening. If this is indeed the case, its four-day share will stand at Rs 63 crore.

The consensus is that it has exceeded expectations mainly because of Bunny's popularity in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Devi Sri Prasad-composed soundtrack, which features songs such as Srivalli and Saami, too has worked in its favour. Pushpa emerged as the choice of movie goers in the 'B' and 'C' centres as it is set in the Telugu heartland and has mass elements. The flick got extra visibility as it was Bunny's first release in nearly two years. Pushpa benefited from the fact that Akhanda, which arrived in theatres on December 2, had more or less run its course.prior to its release

That said, Pushpa would have done even better had it not hit the screens a day after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Tom Holland-starrer, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,has wreaked havoc at the box office, especially in the urban markets.

Pushpa has received mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising the sincere performances and action sequences. Some of them, however, felt that the second could have been a bit better. The word of mouth is decent. Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, is an actioner that revolves around red sanders smuggling in Andhra Pradesh, It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist and marks the Geetha Govindam actor's first collaboration with the 'Stylish Star'. The movie features Fahadh Faasil, the star of Malayalam films such as Joji and Malik, as the antagonist and marks his Tollywood debut. Its sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will hit the screens next year.

