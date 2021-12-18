'Pushpa: The Rise' box office collection report day 1: Allu Arjun-starrer opens to overwhelming response in Telugu states

Actor Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa: The Rise, which hit the screens on December 17, has opened to a thunderous response in the Telugu states. Initial estimates suggest that its day 1 share will be around Rs 30 crore. If this is indeed the case, the biggie will outperform the mass hero's previous release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Trivikram Srinivas-helmed flick had raked in nearly Rs 20 crore on the opening day when it premiered in theatres during Sankranti 2020. The film faced competition from Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and the Tamil movie Darbar.

Pushpa faces less competition than Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as it is the only Telugu movie to hit the screens this week. Akhanda, which hit the screens on December 2, has run its course -- something that works in Bunny's favour. That said, the flick faced competition from the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened to a thunderous response in the urban markets on December 16.

The perception is that the Pushpa has exceeded expectations due to Allu Arjun's 'massy' new avatar and its effective promotions. Devi Sri Prasad's tunes helped the film pique the curiosity of fans, Tracks such as Oo Antava and Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda, in particular, have become quite popular in 'B' and 'C' centres.

Pushpa has received mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising the engaging performances and action sequences. Some of them, however, felt that the writing could have been a bit better. The word of mouth is fairly positive, which may help the film put up good numbers on its first Saturday.

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, is an actioner that revolves around red sanders smuggling in Andhra Pradesh, It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with the 'Stylish Star'. The movie features Fahadh Faasil, the star of Malayalam films such as CU Soon and Malik, as the antagonist and marks his Tollywood debut. Its sequel will hit the screens next year.