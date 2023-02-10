‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ revels in fairy-tale style animation

From being introduced as a fairy tale in the 15th century to now recapturing the imagination of the audience through its fairy tale style of animation, the second instalment of Puss in Boots has evoked varied responses from the audiences.

The lovable character from the Shrek franchise struck an instant chord with fans, earning a spin-off of his own in 2011. More than a decade later, it seems like Puss has picked up from where he left off. Called The Last Wish, the film’s distinct animation style is capturing eyeballs.

2.5D style of animation

Given that Shrek was released over two decades ago, the production studio needed to do something unique to impress today’s generation. The Shrek, which deployed a classic animation style, has its own fan base. Of course, technology and tastes have evolved since then, with visual masterpieces like Avatar: The Way of Water taking centre stage.

The world of animation does provide makers with an opportunity to experiment with different styles. We witnessed that possibility in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). The makers of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish have explored a 2.5-D animation style to transport viewers to a world where one could imagine reading a fairy tale book filled with illustrations for kids.

A painting style is used to propel the characters in the initial action scenes. The use of this painting method makes the characters pop out, like in a pop-up storybook and provides a unique experience to the audience.

The background typically remains 2-dimensional with the foreground being 3-dimensional. The viewers are left in awe of both, the painting style background and the action in the foreground.

Double-edged sword?

The first time you see the amalgamation, you might wonder if this style is worth it, for it is something that we aren’t accustomed to. Those looking for a traditional style of animation might not connect to this technique.

Kids, on the other hand, might absolutely love the way visuals from a book appear larger than life on screen. However, to their credit, DreamWorks Animation has done a fine balancing act by not overloading the audience with such scenes. It also helps that the storyline moves seamlessly.

Fairy tale ending

While the first instalment of the movie had characters such as Humpty Dumpty, Jack & Jill, and Jack (from Jack and Beanstalk), the new movie reminds you of your childhood, with Goldilocks and The Three Bears playing a prominent role.

Also Read | Benedict Cumberbatch to star in new Netflix show 'Eric'

The plot has a good dose of humour, and throws in some valuable life lessons as well, just as one would imagine from a fairy tale. The swashbuckling Puss, a hero of the masses, is down to his last life and must find a way to adapt or risk death, a choice that takes him across a new journey. Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots brings forth the trademark charm of the character. Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws makes for a perfect combination.

The show-stealer, however, would be Perrito, who, along with Puss and Kitty, form the mainstay of the movie.

As for those hoping to get a glimpse of Shrek and Donkey, the movie does provide a hint that there might be a big reunion with Shrek and the rest of the characters soon, even as talks of a new Shrek movie do the rounds.

(The author has worked in the animation industry previously and is currently a strategy consultant in Bengaluru).