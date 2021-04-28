Puttanna Kanagal's son Ramu dies of Covid

Puttanna Kanagal's son Ramu dies of Covid

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 14:32 ist
Ramu Kanagal

Ramu Kanagal, son of legendary Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal, succumbed to Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 53. 

Ramu, whose condition had deteriorated in the last five days, was admitted at the Victoria Hospital. It is learnt that Ramu had faced a hard time to get a hospital bed with oxygen. At the time of his admission, the virus had infected the lungs severely. 

Ramu, a dancer, was the founder of Kanagal Nrithyalaya in Bengaluru. He nurtured many dance and theatre talents. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ramu Kanagal
Puttanna Kanagal
Kanagal Nrithyalaya
Victoria Hospital
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

 