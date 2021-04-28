Puttanna Kanagal's son Ramu dies of Covid

Ramu Kanagal, son of legendary Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal, succumbed to Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 53.
Ramu, whose condition had deteriorated in the last five days, was admitted at the Victoria Hospital. It is learnt that Ramu had faced a hard time to get a hospital bed with oxygen. At the time of his admission, the virus had infected the lungs severely.
Ramu, a dancer, was the founder of Kanagal Nrithyalaya in Bengaluru. He nurtured many dance and theatre talents.
