Quentin Tarantino's last feature could be 'horror'

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has a few plans for his next feature, which will be his 10th and final, and he teases that it could be a "horror".

Tarantino has been quite vocal about his retirement plans as he previously made it clear that his career would not stretch beyond 10 movies.

He is currently promoting "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", which is his ninth venture, following cult classics such as "Reservoir Dogs", "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglorious Bastards".

According to IndieWire, the 56-year-old filmmaker recently told an international press outlet that he is fascinated by horror genre and if he is able to crack a "terrific horror film story", then that will be his last feature.

"If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie. I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film," he said.

Tarantino said a pivotal scene in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" borders on being scary.

"I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence. I do think it's vaguely terrifying. And I didn't quite realise how good we did it, frankly, until my editor told me. He goes, 'The Spahn Ranch sequence is a horror film... It's 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' with a budget'," he added.

The sequence follows one of the film's protagonist, stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who arrives at the Spahn Ranch and is greeted by members of the Manson Family cult.

The director previously told GQ Australia that if "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", which also features Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, is a hit, then he might just stop making movies.

"I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I've come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies.

"If it is really well received, maybe I won't go to 10. Maybe I'll stop right now! Maybe I'll stop while I'm ahead. We'll see," he had said.

There is also strong speculation that his next feature could be a "Star Trek" film.