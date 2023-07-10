R Balki's 'Ghoomer' to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Filmmaker R Balki’s directorial venture Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, will lift the curtain on the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12.

According to the makers, the film narrates "a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson (Kher), who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach (Bachchan)."

The story is co-written by Balki, known for Cheeni Kum and Ki and Ka, with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.

In a joint statement on Monday, Balki and Bachchan said they are honoured to open the IFFM with Ghoomer.

Also Read | SRK is a man set to 'rectify wrongs in society' in 'Jawan' 'prevue'

“It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that ‘Ghoomer’ will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination.

Ghoomer is a tribute to sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer,” they said.

The 14th edition of IFFM will take place from August 11 to August 20 in Melbourne.

Kher, a cricket enthusiast, said Ghoomer fulfils her long cherished dream of playing a sportswoman on screen.

“This is a film very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I’m so glad it’s finally come true. For me this film is much beyond the sport.

"It’s a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching 'Ghoomer' at IFFM for the first time. Couldn’t have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shane Warne to showcase our film,” she added.

Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das.