Raai Laxmi announces her digital debut, confirms doing 'Poison 2'

Actress Raai Laxmi, on Tuesday, confirmed that she is set to make her digital debut with the eagerly-awaited Poison 2, the second installment of the Zee 5 original Poison. While making the big announcement, the Mankatha star shared a poster, in which she is seen striking a bold pose with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani.

"My first venture in to the world of web !!! Brace yourselves for my next!! As I debut with @zee5 for the second season of a succe ❤️This April we set the temperatures soaring with some high voltage drama - a story of love and revenge #comingsoon #Poison2 #zee5 #zee5shows< she tweeted.

Raai Laxmi made her debut with the 2005 Tamil flick Karka Kasadara, beginning a new chapter in her life. Thereafter, she starred in films such as Dhaam Dhoom, Mankatha and Irumbu Kuthirai, making a name for herself in Kollywood. The 'Lucky one' found a foothold in Tollywood as well, sharing screen space with the likes of Ravi Teja, Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan and 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi. She has also been a part of quite a few Malayalam and Kannada movies. In 2017, she made her Bollywood debut with Julie 2, which did not do well at the box office

The general feeling is Poison 2 might add a new dimension to Raai Laxmi's career, helping her reach a wider audience.

Poison 2 is touted to be a thriller and many feel it'll be high on action and glamour, which might make it a good launch vehicle for the young lady. The show also has the potential to revive Aftab Shivdasani's career.

Coming back to Raai Laxmi, she will soon be seen in the Sandalwood actioner Jhansi, which features her in the role of a cop. She also has the Tamil horror-thriller Cinderella, directed by VinooVenkatesh. The film features her in a shocking new avatar and this has given her fans a reason to rejoice. The cast also includes Kaala actress Sakshi Agarwal and Kalloori Vinoth.